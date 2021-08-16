Sporting Life
Sonnyboyliston edges a thriller
Sonnyboyliston is on course for the Sky Bet Ebor

Murtagh to run Mirann and Sonnyboyliston in Sky Bet Ebor

By Sporting Life
13:07 · SUN August 15, 2021

Johnny Murtagh expects to be doubly represented in the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday through Mirann and Sonnyboyliston.

Murtagh, who has enjoyed winners at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood already this season, won the Ebor in 2014 with Mutual Regard but never won the race as a jockey.

Mirann, fourth in the Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot, is owned by the OTI Racing Syndicate based in Australia and is likely to head there after York.

Sonnyboyliston won a Listed race at Limerick on his penultimate outing before having a sighter over the Ebor course and distance behind Hukum in the Silver Cup.

“Both horses are going, and are training very well. We’ve been thinking about the race for a while,” said Murtagh.

“Mirann will hopefully be heading on to Melbourne after that.

“Sonnyboyliston is also entered in the Melbourne Cup, but we are not sure what his plan is after the Ebor.

“Both horses are ready for the Ebor.”

