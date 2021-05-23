Curragh Sunday review: Earlswood wins Gallinule for Johnny Murtagh

A review of the rest of the action from the Curragh on Sunday as Johnny Murtagh's Earlswood won the Gallinule Stakes.

Earlswood comes good in Gallinule Earlswood emerged as a potential Derby contender after claiming victory in the Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh. The Pivotal colt joined Johnny Murtagh following the retirement of former trainer John Oxx, since when he had opened his account at Navan before finishing third in the Dee Stakes at Chester. Stepping up to Group Three level, the three-year-old travelled strongly in the hands of Ben Coen for much of the 10-furlong contest. Once asked to extend, the 11/2 winner soon settled matters and came home with a length and three-quarters in hand over Arturo Toscanini. Sky Bet make Earlswood 40/1 from 66/1 for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, with Betfair and Paddy Power both going 33s.

14:05 Curragh | Full result and free video replay 1 3 Earlswood 11/2

2 2 Arturo Toscanini (IRE) 12/1

3 8 Snapraeterea (IRE) 17/2

4 9 Taipan (FR) 11/4 Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race Reaction Murtagh said: “He’s entered at Epsom, but there is free entry into the Irish Derby after winning this race so that’s another option. I’ll talk with the owner and we’ll decide what to do.” Coen was delighted to ride his first Group-race winner of the season. “He’s good and hardy. Chester was probably a bit tight for him the last day. It’s a big galloping track here and he loved the ground,” said the jockey. “It was great to get a horse like that into the yard after John Oxx retired and it’s brilliant to get a new owner into the yard as well.”

No Trouble for Bolger two-year-old

She's No Trouble (white and blue silks)

She’s Trouble provided Irish 2,000 Guineas-winning trainer Jim Bolger with further success after getting off the mark in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh. The Coolcullen handler enjoyed a memorable afternoon at the Kildare circuit on Saturday, with Mac Swiney edging out stablemate Poetic Flare to give the veteran trainer a one-two in the first Classic of the season in Ireland. Third on her racecourse debut at Navan last week, She’s Trouble was a 4/1 shot to go a couple of places better in the opening race on day two of the Guineas meeting. Ridden by Kevin Manning, the Fracas filly battled her way to the lead and had enough in reserve in the closing stages to repel the challenge of promising newcomer Dissociate by half a length.