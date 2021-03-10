Oisin Murphy returns to action at Lingfield on Friday

The champion jockey was banned for three months after a racecourse test, taken at Chantilly in July, found traces of cocaine in his system.

Having always strenuously denied he had taken any drugs, Murphy requested a B sample – and upon receiving the results, France Galop held a hearing where the rider’s defence of environmental contamination from a sexual encounter and scientific hair test evidence was accepted.

Murphy’s suspension took into account his defence, and he will launch his comeback aboard Rain Gauge in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novice Stakes at the Surrey venue.

Rain Gauge’s trainer James Tate has also booked Murphy for Sky Commander in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap, while the rider will complete his relatively low-key return aboard the Sylvester Kirk-trained He Can Dance in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Handicap.