Champion jockey Oisin Murphy lands 131/1 Sandown treble

A review of the rest of Thursday afternoon's meeting at Sandown as the red-hot Oisin Murphy landed another treble to extend his championship lead.
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy celebrated a 131/1 treble at Sandown Park today, including a battling success for Classic Lord which keeps his chances of appearing in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster alive.
Having filled the runner-up spot on his previous two starts, the Andrew Balding-trained Lord Of England colt looked destined to finish second again in the Young Stayers Handicap after being passed by Annandale during the closing stages of the 1m 6f contest.
However, the 11/10 favourite was not to be denied and with one last surge under Murphy the German-bred colt forged back ahead in the closing strides before prevailing by half a length, adding to his success at Haydock Park earlier in the campaign.
Speaking away from the track, Balding said: “He is improving all the time and he showed a very good attitude today.
“He seems very versatile ground-wise as he won on heavy ground at Haydock earlier in the season. If the ground was a bit softer I’d say it would suit him better.
“It would be an enormous step up for him to be in with a realistic chance in the St Leger but he is improving all the time. We put him in the St Leger and it is still a possibility.
“He will probably go to the March Stakes at Goodwood, which is a Group Three, and we will go from there.”
Reigning champion jockey Murphy had earlier got the ball rolling aboard Zechariah (8/1), who took a big step forward from his previous two efforts with a resounding three and a half-length victory in the Martin Densham Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes.
Afterwards Murphy was quick to mention the Nathaniel colt in the same breath as trainer Martyn Meade’s 2019 Commonwealth Cup winner Advertise and current stable star Lone Eagle.
He said: “He is a very nice horse and when he gets stronger he is going to be a lovely horse. He will stay further and will improve going up to a mile.
“Martyn Meade’s system works as every year he gets a good horse. There has been Advertise, Lone Eagle and this could be the next one, so let’s see.”
Arenas Del Tiempo (6/1) completed Murphy’s treble after benefitting from a masterclass front-running ride from the Classic-winning jockey to follow up her last time out victory at Brighton by three lengths in the concluding Twickenham Fillies’ Handicap.
Winning trainer, Epsom-based Simon Dow, said: “I thought she would probably finish up leading but Hollie (Doyle) changed the game for us at Brighton when she gave her a wonderful ride from the front.
“He has allowed her to commit even more and she looked to me as though she was going to finish on fumes, but she had enough just to get up the hill.
“If she could do it the right way around she would be quite handy. It is Robert Moss’s (owner) first home bred he has won with and he made quite a show of it at Brighton last time - but it is really exciting.”
Meanwhile trainer Graeme McPherson joked that Andaleep will soon have a bar named after him at the track following his third course and distance success in the Imber Court Handicap.
The dual purpose performer appeared to appreciate dropping back to a mile and a quarter, finishing strongly under George Rooke to score for the first time this season when getting the better of Lady Reset by a length and three quarters.
McPherson said of his 16/1 winner: “If he wins any more than that they will name a bar after him.
“Just coming into this season I thought a mile and a half would be his trip, but I’ve tried it twice and been wrong twice so we have dropped him back to a mile and a quarter as that is what he likes.
“His first three runs this year have not been up to last year’s standard but the best of them was here. A mile and a quarter on a stiff track is what we will be sticking to.”
Michael Attwater saw his patience rewarded with Street Parade (12/1), who opened his account on his 11th outing for the Epsom handler when prevailing by a neck on his return to five furlongs in the Tellisford Handicap.
Epsom-based Attwater said: “It has taken a long time to get his confidence back and obviously he has come down the handicap, but we have not tried to do anything clever except let the horse be happy and enjoy himself at home.
“I didn’t come here today with a great deal of confidence of it being any better but he was happy and well in himself which he has been for a while. He has gradually been running better and better. He has had a few near misses and we felt he was just saving himself a little bit, but for whatever reason today he just decided to stick his head down and have a proper battle which was a great day to do it.”
A return to Brighton could now be on the cards for Street Parade, with Attwater hinting at the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap, better known as the Brighton Bullet, on August 6th as his next destination.
Attwater added: “One of the lads is obsessed with the Brighton Bullet. Now he has won, everyone will be happy whatever we do now.
“We will definitely have a look at Brighton. The quick ground is key to him and it is normally quick down there.”