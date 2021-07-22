Champion jockey Oisin Murphy lands 131/1 Sandown treble

A review of the rest of Thursday afternoon's meeting at Sandown as the red-hot Oisin Murphy landed another treble to extend his championship lead.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy celebrated a 131/1 treble at Sandown Park today, including a battling success for Classic Lord which keeps his chances of appearing in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster alive. Having filled the runner-up spot on his previous two starts, the Andrew Balding-trained Lord Of England colt looked destined to finish second again in the Young Stayers Handicap after being passed by Annandale during the closing stages of the 1m 6f contest. However, the 11/10 favourite was not to be denied and with one last surge under Murphy the German-bred colt forged back ahead in the closing strides before prevailing by half a length, adding to his success at Haydock Park earlier in the campaign. Speaking away from the track, Balding said: “He is improving all the time and he showed a very good attitude today. “He seems very versatile ground-wise as he won on heavy ground at Haydock earlier in the season. If the ground was a bit softer I’d say it would suit him better. “It would be an enormous step up for him to be in with a realistic chance in the St Leger but he is improving all the time. We put him in the St Leger and it is still a possibility. “He will probably go to the March Stakes at Goodwood, which is a Group Three, and we will go from there.”

Oisin Murphy went 10 clear on July 22 after the afternoon meetings

Reigning champion jockey Murphy had earlier got the ball rolling aboard Zechariah (8/1), who took a big step forward from his previous two efforts with a resounding three and a half-length victory in the Martin Densham Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes. Afterwards Murphy was quick to mention the Nathaniel colt in the same breath as trainer Martyn Meade’s 2019 Commonwealth Cup winner Advertise and current stable star Lone Eagle. He said: “He is a very nice horse and when he gets stronger he is going to be a lovely horse. He will stay further and will improve going up to a mile. “Martyn Meade’s system works as every year he gets a good horse. There has been Advertise, Lone Eagle and this could be the next one, so let’s see.” Arenas Del Tiempo (6/1) completed Murphy’s treble after benefitting from a masterclass front-running ride from the Classic-winning jockey to follow up her last time out victory at Brighton by three lengths in the concluding Twickenham Fillies’ Handicap. Winning trainer, Epsom-based Simon Dow, said: “I thought she would probably finish up leading but Hollie (Doyle) changed the game for us at Brighton when she gave her a wonderful ride from the front. “He has allowed her to commit even more and she looked to me as though she was going to finish on fumes, but she had enough just to get up the hill. “If she could do it the right way around she would be quite handy. It is Robert Moss’s (owner) first home bred he has won with and he made quite a show of it at Brighton last time - but it is really exciting.” Meanwhile trainer Graeme McPherson joked that Andaleep will soon have a bar named after him at the track following his third course and distance success in the Imber Court Handicap. The dual purpose performer appeared to appreciate dropping back to a mile and a quarter, finishing strongly under George Rooke to score for the first time this season when getting the better of Lady Reset by a length and three quarters. McPherson said of his 16/1 winner: “If he wins any more than that they will name a bar after him. “Just coming into this season I thought a mile and a half would be his trip, but I’ve tried it twice and been wrong twice so we have dropped him back to a mile and a quarter as that is what he likes. “His first three runs this year have not been up to last year’s standard but the best of them was here. A mile and a quarter on a stiff track is what we will be sticking to.”

