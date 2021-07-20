Tuesday racing news | Champion jockey Oisin Murphy four-timer at Ffos Las

Murphy began the afternoon with a tally of 62 winners for the campaign, leaving him four clear of Tom Marquand on 58 and six ahead of William Buick on 56.

Marquand enjoyed a double at Wolverhampton, where Buick drew a blank, meaning Murphy will head to Sandown on Wednesday evening with a six-winner lead – but he will not be resting on his laurels.

He said: “I’m doing my best and Tom and William are riding great.

“I’ve obviously had a lot more suspensions than the two of them, but hopefully we can all stay out of the stewards’ room and keep riding winners.”

The dual champion first struck gold aboard the Andrew Balding-trained Neenee’s Choice (5/4 favourite) in the Download The vickers.bet App Maiden Stakes – and followed up aboard his stablemate Valley Forge (4/11 favourite) in the following race.