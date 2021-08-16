While Murphy’s title rival had to serve a ban on Sunday, the dual champion made a rare trip to the Scottish course for five rides.

He was out of luck on the first two, as Ben Curtis instead rode a quickfire double, but then struck on all-the-way winner Trusty Scout in the Big Drew Hunter Memorial Selling Stakes – taking his tally to 134 this season, and into a lead of 10 over Buick.

Trusty Scout, also providing trainer David O’Meara with a double, dominated from the front on rain-softened ground to win at 16-5, by a length and three-quarters from Caballero.

Assessing his battle over the next month to outdo Buick and record his third successive title, Murphy told Racing TV: “It’s really hotting up, (and) he’s going to have a lot of ammunition coming up – with Charlie Appleby’s two-year-olds.

“So I’m going to have to work very hard, and stay out of the stewards’ room – and I hope the yards I’m riding for will keep flying.

“They’ve been having great seasons – from Andrew Balding, Ed Walker, Hughie Morrison, Saeed bin Suroor, loads of people have been helping me.

“So if we can finish off the next few weeks that would be brilliant.”

Murphy was again unplaced on his fourth mount Water Of Leith, and then had to settle for second at his final attempt with Mews House – behind easy winning favourite Albegone in the Members Of Hamilton Park Racecourse Handicap.

But reflecting on the previously unsuccessful Trusty Scout’s first career victory, he added: “It’s great to get on the scoresheet here.

“I’ve been here before and haven’t had a winner – so thanks to David O’Meara for putting me on one today.

“I actually missed a winner here, because my flight was delayed the last time I was here. But thankfully, we were on time today!”

Both Murphy and Buick are in action on Monday, at Leicester.