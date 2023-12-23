Sporting Life
Check out our Boxing Day Lucky 15

Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for the Boxing Day ITV action

By David Ord
15:13 · SAT December 23, 2023

Check out our recommended multiple bet for the Boxing Day ITV action at Kempton, Aintree and Wetherby.

What is a Lucky 15?

We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

IDALKO BIHOUE – 12.45 Kempton

A fascinating clash of unexposed novice chasers but such was the impression IDALKO BIHOUE made when winning at Cheltenham, he’s fancied to follow up despite an eight pounds rise.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge was in command from turning for home there and his freewheeling front-running style will serve him well around here.

FARREN GLORY – 1.05 Aintree

A cracking first renewal of the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle can head back to Ireland courtesy of FARREN GLORY.

Beaten only once under rules when given a considerate hurdling debut at Fairyhouse over Easter, he took a big step forward from winning at Clonmel next time to land the Royal Bond earlier this month.

He was very strong at the finish there having lost momentum at the last and is taken to get the better of French raider July Flower who has made a bright start over hurdles this season but did disappoint on her only previous run in Britain (behind Dysart Dynos in the bumper at the Grand National meeting on her sole start for Henry De Bromhead).

GIOVINCO – 1.20 Kempton

A well-above average renewal of the Kauto Star and GIOVINCO can claim some notable scalps.

He travelled like the winner for much of the race before being out-stayed by Stay Away Fay at Sandown and this test, around Kempton, will be ideal for him.

DOES HE KNOW – 1.35 Wetherby

He has a good record fresh and DOES HE KNOW is taken to make a winning reappearance

Kim Bailey’s charge only had three runs last season, falling at the first on his return at Kelso before landing a valuable handicap chase at Cheltenham in November.

Third in the Denman Chase on his only subsequent start, he’s only three pounds higher than when scoring at Prestbury Park and is the class act in this race.

Get Stuck In - Patrick Mullins on Allaho, exciting Novices and the bumper team at Closutton

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

