Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Sunday''s ITV Racing action

By Sporting Life
14:47 · SAT May 18, 2024

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Sunday's ITV action from Newmarket.

16.15 Newmarket - ADJUVANT

ADJUVANT fluffed his lines over C&D earlier in the month but that was his first start since November and his first on the level after a couple of spins over hurdles. He's entitled to come on for that outing.

The handicapper has done him the courtesy of easing his rating by 2lbs and this C&D winner can take advantage in a race that doesn't appear to be as competitive as his last.

Sky Bet Sunday Series

17.15 Newmarket - FLYING SECRET

FLYING SECRET doesn't hold any secrets anymore but he is a consistent performer who can show up well with conditions to suit.

At his best over seven furlongs on top of the ground, he ran well on his sole course run (over six) and shaped well on his seasonal reappearance at Southwell, keeping on well to finish fourth. Dropped by 2lbs for that run, the handicapper has given him every chance of gaining a third career success and that could well be today with his yard among the winners and plenty in his favour.

17.45 Newmarket - CARGIN BHUI

CARGIN BHUI was behind a couple of these at Chester and has work to do to reverse the form, even on revised terms. However, he shaped a little better than the bare result suggests on the Roodee and this straight track may well help to show him in a better light. It hasn't gone to plan this spring but it's too soon to forget the distinct promise of his winter all-weather form and he could outrun his odds in a competitive contest.

Sky Bet Sunday Series

18.45 Newmarket - VICTORIA FALLS

She lacks the sexy, unexposed profile of a number of her rivals who may well dominate the market accordingly but there's a lot to like about VICTORIA FALLS not least her record at Newmarket with one win and a second from two course visits (one at each track).

Better than the bare form of her return at Chester where she found herself short of room over a trip that was sharp enough given the venue; she's expected to step up considerably with that run under her belt returned to a track that does play to her strengths.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

