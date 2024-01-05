Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Southwell and Kempton

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's action on the all-weather at Southwell and Kempton.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

CEPHALUS – 5.00 Southwell

CEPHALUS was progressive on the all-weather for Charlie Hills, completing a four-timer at Newcastle in January 2022 from a BHA mark of 73. He wasn’t at his best back on turf on his final two starts for that yard, and has tumbled down the weights since for these connections, beating only five rivals on his first six starts. However, he was the subject of a monster gamble at Lingfield last month, and duly took advantage of a reduced mark when resuming winning ways over a mile. That sudden return to form caught the eye of the stewards, who were subsequently informed that the horse had recently undergone treatment for stomach ulcers, and provided he goes the right way from that success, he remains a particularly well-handicapped horse following a 4lb rise.

MART – 5.30 Southwell

Only five runners in this sprint handicap, but it looks a fairly competitive race, and one which MART is expected to record yet another win in. He has made a very positive start for these connections, winning three of his five starts, and displaying plenty of speed when recording his latest success back over five furlongs at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day. Mart was smartly away and never looked like being caught on entering the straight, pushed along around a furlong out and always doing enough despite edging to his right in the closing stages. Mart has been raised another 4lb now and is pitched into a deeper handicap, but he is clearly going the right way and will remain of interest. TOP SECRET – 6.45 Kempton

TOP SECRET was in top form on the all-weather in the winter of 2022, winning a couple of handicaps at Kempton, and for all he didn’t manage to win on turf last year, he did shape well on a number of occasions. He relished the return to the all-weather when resuming winning ways following a three month break over course and distance last month, though, in turn recording his third success at this track. Top Secret picked up from where he left off on this surface, always travelling well in behind the leaders, and displaying a sharp turn of foot to quickly settle matters in the straight, comfortably beating the reopposing Talis Evolvere. The handicapper has hit him with a 6lb rise, but he has a very positive record on an artificial surface, and is fancied to record another win at this course.

RED FLYER – 7.45 Kempton

RED FLYER is another horse who can boast a positive record on the all-weather and he caught the eye back at this course on his latest start in October. He finished runner-up to another horse with a good record on an artificial surface, and he travelled well in a strongly-run race, produced to lead around a furlong out but caught in the closing stages by the winner who came from further back. Red Flyer moves back up to two miles now, his only other start over this trip coming when finishing fourth in a stronger handicap at York in August 2022. He had no problem with the distance on that occasion, so looks interesting having his first crack at this trip on the all-weather, especially from what looks a lenient mark based on the pick of his efforts.