Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Lingfield

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Sunday's ITV3 action from Lingfield.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

SAINT SEGAL – 1.50 Lingfield

He looked set to win a valuable pot at Ascot last time and SAINT SEGAL can take this prize for the Jane Williams team. He was over a length in front when falling at the last in the Hurst Park Handicap Chase eventually won by Boothill and while up three pounds, he’s still relatively low mileage over fences and capable of going well.

Taking The Reins - Hollie Doyle - Episode Seven

NURSE SUSAN – 2.25 Lingfield

She took advantage of what looked a lenient mark at Cheltenham last month and a four pounds rise might not prevent NURSE SUSAN from following up. A smart novice, she made a successful switch back to timber at Prestbury Park having had a spin over fences at Exeter on her return, and stayed on strongly to get the better of Martha Divine. Given time to get over the run, she makes plenty of appeal. L’HOMME PRESSE – 3.00 Lingfield

He has an excellent record fresh and L’HOMME PRESSE won’t have to be at his best to win this. Venetia Williams’ charge has nine pounds in hand on nearest rival Protektorat on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and is set to enjoy an uncontested lead too.

O’CONNELL – 3.35 Lingfield

He went like the best horse in the race for much of the contest when fourth in the Lincolnshire National last time and getting weight all round here O’CONNELL makes plenty of appeal. There isn’t much between the selection and Animal on that form but under a more conservative ride he can widen the gap between the pair, especially with Harry Cobden an eyecatching jockey booking.