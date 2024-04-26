Sporting Life
Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Chester

By David Ord
12:08 · TUE May 07, 2024

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Wednesday's ITV action at Chester.

WINGED MESSENGER – 1.30 Chester

There was a lot to like about WINGED MESSENGER’S return at Thirsk and he can go close from an unchanged mark.

Weak in the market, he stayed on well to finish third behind Kendall Roy, pulling three lengths clear of the rest. Seven should be OK in terms of draw and he’ll be finishing well off what is forecast to be a very strong pace.

KNICKS – 2.35 Chester

He shaped well on his first start for his new team at Catterick last month and getting weight all round KNICKS can go well.

A winner at Nottingham on his final run for Karl Burke, he’s only four pounds higher now and having chased home Shelbourne last time, the new mark looks manageable. He should cope with the drop back to the minimum trip.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

GALILEO DAME – 3.05 Chester

She impressed with how she went through the race when making a winning return at Leopardstown and GALILEO DAME is ready for this step up to pattern company.

In front 100 yards out, she came three-and-a-half lengths clear of Rubies And Red in the manner of a filly going places and this looks the ideal next step.

HIDDEN LAW – 3.45 Chester

Grosvenor Square brings the best form to the table in the Chester Vase but on his reappearance he could be vulnerable to a race-fit and thriving HIDDEN LAW.

He was a very taking winner at Newbury last time, quickening five-and-a-half lengths clear of Clockmaker inside the final furlong. He was put in the Betfred Derby and can book his Epsom place with a bold bid here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

