Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Cheltenham

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's action from Cheltenham.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet.In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles.So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets.An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

KOUROSH - 12:05 Cheltenham

Kourosh was a fair winner on the Flat when trained in Germany and he was all the rage in the market on his hurdling and stable debut at Wetherby at the end of November. He looked a good prospect as he made a winning start in this sphere, making all of the running and jumping fine and he easily moved clear of his rivals on entering the straight. The manner in which he went clear in the closing stages marks him out as an exciting prospect, value for more than the official winning margin (21 lengths) suggests, and there should be even more to come from him now moving into stronger company.

SOME SCOPE - 12:40 Cheltenham

Some Scope was steadily progressive over hurdles last season, opening his account on his handicap debut in that sphere at Haydock in April, and judged by his two starts over fences, he is going to develop into a much better chaser. He shaped better than the bare result on his debut over fences, a bad mistake five out hurting his chance, but he was much more polished with that experience under his belt when scoring at Catterick last month. Some Scope was given a patient ride, making good headway out wide down early on the final circuit, and produced to lead three from home. He was challenged at the last, but found another gear on the run-in, around three lengths clear when eased close home. Some Scope is 1 lb out of the weights here, but a subsequent 6 lb rise looks lenient, and he is fully expected to take another step forward.

CITY CHIEF - 14:25 Cheltenham

City Chief made a very good start over fences last season, winning two of his four starts, and shaped better than the bare result in a competitive novice handicap at Ayr where he was let down by his jumping. He looked like a thorough stayer as a novice and, with that in mind, he probably just needed the run on his return in a handicap over three miles and three furlongs at the November meeting here. City Chief was given a patient ride and went into third place entering the straight, but his effort petered out in the closing stages, and he seems sure to have come on for that. He remains relatively unexposed as a chaser and is well up to winning more races from this sort of mark.

BONTTAY - 15:35 Cheltenham