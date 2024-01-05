Sporting Life
Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Cheltenham and Doncaster

By Sporting Life
12:03 · FRI January 26, 2024

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action from Cheltenham and Doncaster.

What is a Lucky 15?

We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles.

So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

EASY AS THAT – 1.15 Cheltenham

He may be the stable's second string in a competitive contest but that may lead to EASY AS THAT being ignored in the market, besides which his last success came under today's pilot. He looked as though he was going places when winning easily at Newcastle but not a great deal has gone right since. However, he didn't shape badly in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and looked a non-stayer last time; this looks more suitable and he's dropped in the weights.

RANGE – 2.40 Doncaster

A number of this field hold entries for the race of the same name at Cheltenham, RANGE is not among them but that may be neither here nor there. The seven-year-old made a pleasing start to hurdling when seven and a half lengths behind Gidleigh Park, 20 lengths clear of the third, before landing the odds at Chepstow with little fuss. Range should be suited by this further step up in trip and could surprise a few runners with bigger reputations in a race where older horses have often held sway.

KANDOO KID – 3.15 Doncaster

Paul Nicholls hasn't won the Great Yorkshire Chase since Big Fella Thanks saw off his rivals in 2009; that victory came in his novice season and was his first over fences. KANDOO KID's profile is not dissimilar and he's gradually getting his act together after a slow start to his chasing career. There should be more to come and this first run at the trip could help him progress.

CHAMP – 3.35 Cheltenham

The old boy will need to reverse Ascot form with Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park but the Berkshire heat wasn't run to suit while CHAMP also looked a little rusty on his return. He's run well fresh in the past so isn't a cast-iron improver for the run but it appeared as though it would bring him on while this stiff finish will also suit and he can prove he's not ready to be put out to grass just yet.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Sporting Life
