Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Sunday

By Sporting Life
17:35 · SAT November 25, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the Sunday's racing.

SUNDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Tullyhill to win 12.10 at Punchestown
  • Shecouldbeanything to win 1.20 Punchestown
  • Imagine to win 1.55 Punchestown
  • Galopin Des Champs to win 2.30 Punchestown by 3+ lengths
  • Gabbys Cross to place in 3.00 Punchestown (3 places)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

TULLYHILL is the first of three likely odds-on favourites for Willie Mullins at Punchestown on Sunday and the Grade 1 bumper runner-up is expected to make a winning start over hurdles. SHECOULDBEANYTHING is clear on ratings for Gordon Elliott in the Listed Mares Hurdle and Elliott has another strong fancy with IMAGINE in the next. At 2.30 GALOPIN DES CHAMPS should provide unmissable viewing in the John Durkan and Henry de Bromhead's GABBY'S CROSS can round the build-a-bet off by being placed in the 3.00.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING