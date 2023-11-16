Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Sunday

TULLYHILL is the first of three likely odds-on favourites for Willie Mullins at Punchestown on Sunday and the Grade 1 bumper runner-up is expected to make a winning start over hurdles. SHECOULDBEANYTHING is clear on ratings for Gordon Elliott in the Listed Mares Hurdle and Elliott has another strong fancy with IMAGINE in the next. At 2.30 GALOPIN DES CHAMPS should provide unmissable viewing in the John Durkan and Henry de Bromhead's GABBY'S CROSS can round the build-a-bet off by being placed in the 3.00.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)