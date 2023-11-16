Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Saturday

If SHISHKIN is on song there'll surely only be one winner of the big race at Ascot, while Grand National third GAILLARD DU MESNIL is the clear form pick in Haydock’s graduation chase. SLATE LANE came clear with one who has won races over fences since when completing a hat-trick at Newton Abbot so a 14lb rise may not prevent Emmet Mullins’ horse from going close in Haydock’s big handicap hurdle. BRAVEMANSGAME will be very hard to beat in the Betfair Chase, while FRERE D'ARMES can hit the frame in Ascot’s final ITV race.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)