Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Saturday

By Sporting Life
17:33 · FRI November 24, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the Saturday's racing.

SATURDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Shishkin to win 1.30 Ascot
  • Gaillard Du Mesnil to win 1.50 Haydock
  • Slate Lane to place in 2.20 Haydock (6 places)
  • Bravemansgame to win 3.00 Haydock
  • Frere D’armes to place in 3.15 Ascot (3 places)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

If SHISHKIN is on song there'll surely only be one winner of the big race at Ascot, while Grand National third GAILLARD DU MESNIL is the clear form pick in Haydock’s graduation chase. SLATE LANE came clear with one who has won races over fences since when completing a hat-trick at Newton Abbot so a 14lb rise may not prevent Emmet Mullins’ horse from going close in Haydock’s big handicap hurdle. BRAVEMANSGAME will be very hard to beat in the Betfair Chase, while FRERE D'ARMES can hit the frame in Ascot’s final ITV race.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING