Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Newbury on Saturday

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the ITV racing from Newbury this Saturday.
OFF TO A FLYER shaped much better than the bare result on his return at Cheltenham 2 weeks ago and he's well worth another chance.
BRENTFORD HOPE had plenty in hand in a C&D handicap last month and might be able to defy a rise in the weights with further improvement on the cards.
Highly progressive in his novice season over fences, MONBEG GENIUS was undone by a mistake on his return at Ascot 4 weeks ago. The pick of his form last term indicates he remains one to be interested in from this mark. DATSALRIGHTGINO promises to stay this far and is the Timeform top-rated here.
