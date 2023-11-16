Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Newbury on Saturday

Off To A Flyer to place in 1.40 Newbury (3 places)

OFF TO A FLYER shaped much better than the bare result on his return at Cheltenham 2 weeks ago and he's well worth another chance.

Brentford Hope to win 2.15 Newbury

BRENTFORD HOPE had plenty in hand in a C&D handicap last month and might be able to defy a rise in the weights with further improvement on the cards.

Monbeg Genius & Datsalrightgino to place in 2.50 Newbury (7 places)

Highly progressive in his novice season over fences, MONBEG GENIUS was undone by a mistake on his return at Ascot 4 weeks ago. The pick of his form last term indicates he remains one to be interested in from this mark. DATSALRIGHTGINO promises to stay this far and is the Timeform top-rated here.