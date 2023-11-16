Sporting Life
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Newbury on Saturday

By Sporting Life
15:38 · FRI December 01, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the ITV racing from Newbury this Saturday.

SATURDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Off To A Flyer to place in 1.40 Newbury (3 places)
  • Brentford Hope to win 2.15 Newbury
  • Monbeg Genius & Datsalrightgino to place in 2.50 Newbury (7 places)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

Off To A Flyer to place in 1.40 Newbury (3 places)

OFF TO A FLYER shaped much better than the bare result on his return at Cheltenham 2 weeks ago and he's well worth another chance.

Brentford Hope to win 2.15 Newbury

BRENTFORD HOPE had plenty in hand in a C&D handicap last month and might be able to defy a rise in the weights with further improvement on the cards.

Monbeg Genius & Datsalrightgino to place in 2.50 Newbury (7 places)

Highly progressive in his novice season over fences, MONBEG GENIUS was undone by a mistake on his return at Ascot 4 weeks ago. The pick of his form last term indicates he remains one to be interested in from this mark. DATSALRIGHTGINO promises to stay this far and is the Timeform top-rated here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

