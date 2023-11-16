Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Newbury on Friday

Wodhooh to win 1.15 Newbury

Gordon Elliott's WODHOOH hasn't looked back since sent hurdling and possesses much the best form on offer here.

Marble Sands to place in 1.50 Newbury (2 places)

It would be unwise to underestimate MARBLE SANDS, who was some way behind Hermes Allen in the Challow Hurdle here last season but he already looks a better chaser this term.

Iron Bridge to place in 2.25 Newbury (4 places)

The progressive IRON BRIDGE arguably should have added another win to his tally at Uttoxeter on his final start last season and remains a chaser to follow.

Marie's Rock to win 3.00 Newbury

MARIE'S ROCK won well on last season's reappearance and will be a tough nut to crack if close to her best.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)