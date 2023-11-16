Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Newbury on Friday

By Sporting Life
10:27 · THU November 30, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the ITV racing from Newbury this Friday.

FRIDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Wodhooh to win 1.15 Newbury
  • Marble Sands to place in 1.50 Newbury (2 places)
  • Iron Bridge to place in 2.25 Newbury (4 places)
  • Marie's Rock to win 3.00 Newbury

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

Wodhooh to win 1.15 Newbury

Gordon Elliott's WODHOOH hasn't looked back since sent hurdling and possesses much the best form on offer here.

Marble Sands to place in 1.50 Newbury (2 places)

It would be unwise to underestimate MARBLE SANDS, who was some way behind Hermes Allen in the Challow Hurdle here last season but he already looks a better chaser this term.

Iron Bridge to place in 2.25 Newbury (4 places)

The progressive IRON BRIDGE arguably should have added another win to his tally at Uttoxeter on his final start last season and remains a chaser to follow.

Marie's Rock to win 3.00 Newbury

MARIE'S ROCK won well on last season's reappearance and will be a tough nut to crack if close to her best.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

FRIDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Wodhooh to win 1.15 Newbury
  • Marble Sands to place in 1.50 Newbury (2 places)
  • Iron Bridge to place in 2.25 Newbury (4 places)
  • Marie's Rock to win 3.00 Newbury

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING