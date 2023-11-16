Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Newbury on Friday

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the ITV racing from Newbury this Friday.
Gordon Elliott's WODHOOH hasn't looked back since sent hurdling and possesses much the best form on offer here.
It would be unwise to underestimate MARBLE SANDS, who was some way behind Hermes Allen in the Challow Hurdle here last season but he already looks a better chaser this term.
The progressive IRON BRIDGE arguably should have added another win to his tally at Uttoxeter on his final start last season and remains a chaser to follow.
MARIE'S ROCK won well on last season's reappearance and will be a tough nut to crack if close to her best.
(The above selections are all Timeform tips)
