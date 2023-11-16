Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Friday

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

Trainer Mel Rowley has hit form and Malaita looks on a good mark for the mares' handicap chase at Cheltenham, while Storm Control knows what's required to win around here and could have the legs on most of his rivals in the veterans' contest. Galvin will be sharper for his recent run and must be thereabouts in the cross-country, with in-form and progressive White Rhino fancied to bring the baton home with a victory in the last.

