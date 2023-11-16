Sporting Life
Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Friday

By Sporting Life
10:09 · THU December 14, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet featuring ITV action from Cheltenham this Friday.

FRIDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Malaita to place in 1.50 Cheltenham (5 places)
  • Storm Control to place in 2.25 Cheltenham (3 places)
  • Galvin to place in 3.00 Cheltenham (5 places)
  • White Rhino to win 3.35 Cheltenham

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

SBGBXG30APP

Trainer Mel Rowley has hit form and Malaita looks on a good mark for the mares' handicap chase at Cheltenham, while Storm Control knows what's required to win around here and could have the legs on most of his rivals in the veterans' contest. Galvin will be sharper for his recent run and must be thereabouts in the cross-country, with in-form and progressive White Rhino fancied to bring the baton home with a victory in the last.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

