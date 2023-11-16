Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Friday evening

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

The Bog Bank to place in 6.00 Dundalk (5 places)

THE BOG BANK is nothing if not reliable and she is taken to deservedly get her head back in front having twice hit the crossbar in C&D handicaps this month.

Hero Of The Hour to place in 7.00 Dundalk (5 places)

HERO OF THE HOUR shaped well over 7f here last week and is worth siding with to build on that promise having dipped to below his last winning mark.

Neverfindanother U to place in 7.30 Dundalk (5 places)

NEVERFINDANOTHER U is building up a solid record over C&D, adding to her tally on her penultimate start prior to another solid effort when runner-up 16 days ago.

Believe In Science to win 8.00 Dundalk

BELIEVE IN SCIENCE's maiden status is a little off-putting but he ran well when fourth in a C&D handicap on his latest outing 23 days ago and can get off the mark.

