Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Friday evening

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the Friday evening racing.
(The above selections are all Timeform tips)
THE BOG BANK is nothing if not reliable and she is taken to deservedly get her head back in front having twice hit the crossbar in C&D handicaps this month.
HERO OF THE HOUR shaped well over 7f here last week and is worth siding with to build on that promise having dipped to below his last winning mark.
NEVERFINDANOTHER U is building up a solid record over C&D, adding to her tally on her penultimate start prior to another solid effort when runner-up 16 days ago.
BELIEVE IN SCIENCE's maiden status is a little off-putting but he ran well when fourth in a C&D handicap on his latest outing 23 days ago and can get off the mark.
(The above selections are all Timeform tips)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org