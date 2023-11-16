Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Dundalk on Friday

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the evening racing from Dundalk this Friday.
FREESCAPE is bidding for a third win in this race and his latest back-to-form third over C&D suggests he might be able to do it.
A 5 lb swing in the weights might be enough for MAURA'S GIFT to turn the tables on last month's C&D conqueror Sioux Princess.
Lots of these arrive with a question mark against them so it is worth siding with HE KNOWS WHEN to capitalise on a handy mark and bag his first success.
WHAT ADAAY has been running creditably and, from a handy draw, she's worth taking a chance on in a race that lacks depth.
(The above selections are all Timeform tips)
The magnificent CONSTITUTION HILL should have no problem landing this race by a clear margin.
HELTENHAM was most progressive from a low base over fences last season and resumed winning ways over hurdles at Wetherby 3 weeks ago. There's surely more to come from him.
Following a lengthy absence, HIGHLAND HUNTER shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up at Kelso 6 weeks ago. With the forecast rain very much in his favour, he's given the nod to confirm the promise of that run
JONBON warmed up perfectly for this when running out an authoritative winner of the Shloer Chase 3 weeks ago (Edwardstone second) and he's hard to oppose.
