Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Dundalk on Friday

By Sporting Life
10:45 · FRI December 08, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for the evening racing from Dundalk this Friday.

FRIDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Freescape to place in 6.00 Dundalk (4 places)
  • Maura's Gift to place in 6.30 Dundalk (5 places)
  • He Knows When to place in 7.00 Dundalk (5 places)
  • What Adaay to place in 7.30 Dundalk (5 places)

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

Freescape to place in 6.00 Dundalk (4 places)

FREESCAPE is bidding for a third win in this race and his latest back-to-form third over C&D suggests he might be able to do it.

Maura's Gift to place in 6.30 Dundalk (5 places)

A 5 lb swing in the weights might be enough for MAURA'S GIFT to turn the tables on last month's C&D conqueror Sioux Princess.

He Knows When to place in 7.00 Dundalk (5 places)

Lots of these arrive with a question mark against them so it is worth siding with HE KNOWS WHEN to capitalise on a handy mark and bag his first success.

What Adaay to place in 7.30 Dundalk (5 places)

WHAT ADAAY has been running creditably and, from a handy draw, she's worth taking a chance on in a race that lacks depth.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

SATURDAY

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Constitution Hill to win by 5 lengths or more in 1.15 Sandown
  • Heltenham to win 1.30 Aintree
  • Highland Hunter to place in 2.05 Aintree (5 places)
  • Jonbon to win by 3 lengths or more in 3.00 Sandown

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

Constitution Hill to win by 5 lengths or more in 1.15 Sandown

The magnificent CONSTITUTION HILL should have no problem landing this race by a clear margin.

Heltenham to win 1.30 Aintree

HELTENHAM was most progressive from a low base over fences last season and resumed winning ways over hurdles at Wetherby 3 weeks ago. There's surely more to come from him.

Highland Hunter to place in 2.05 Aintree (5 places)

Following a lengthy absence, HIGHLAND HUNTER shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up at Kelso 6 weeks ago. With the forecast rain very much in his favour, he's given the nod to confirm the promise of that run

Jonbon to win by 3 lengths or more in 3.00 Sandown

JONBON warmed up perfectly for this when running out an authoritative winner of the Shloer Chase 3 weeks ago (Edwardstone second) and he's hard to oppose.

Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

