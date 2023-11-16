Multiple racing tips: Build-A-Bet selections for Dundalk on Friday

Freescape to place in 6.00 Dundalk (4 places)

FREESCAPE is bidding for a third win in this race and his latest back-to-form third over C&D suggests he might be able to do it.

Maura's Gift to place in 6.30 Dundalk (5 places)

A 5 lb swing in the weights might be enough for MAURA'S GIFT to turn the tables on last month's C&D conqueror Sioux Princess.

He Knows When to place in 7.00 Dundalk (5 places)

Lots of these arrive with a question mark against them so it is worth siding with HE KNOWS WHEN to capitalise on a handy mark and bag his first success.

What Adaay to place in 7.30 Dundalk (5 places)

WHAT ADAAY has been running creditably and, from a handy draw, she's worth taking a chance on in a race that lacks depth.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)