Mullins out of luck as Sacamiro lands Velka Pardubicka

Patrick Mullins had gone over to ride last year’s winner Mr Spex – but he was an early casualty at the famous Taxis fence, while Peter Maher’s two runners, Jet Fighter and Alpha Male, ridden by Sean O’Keeffe and Petr Tuma respectively, were both out of luck.

Mullins, who also fell on each of his two previous attempts in the race, said of his latest departure: “The horse in front came right across and took two of us out and refused. There was nowhere to go.”

James Best, riding Lombargini for Stanislav Popelka Jr, had a great thrill by finishing fourth.

Faltejsek, who had a spell riding in the UK and is best remembered for his association with George Charlton’s smart hurdler Knockara Beau, was winning the famous race for a sixth time.

The 10-year-old was kept away from the heat of the battle through much of the gruelling four-and-a-quarter miles but could be spotted travelling ominously well with half a mile to run.

By then Kaiserwalzer, who had cut out much of the running, was beginning to back peddle and it was Star and Talent who looked the main dangers.

Sacamiro had plenty up his sleeve, however, and sprinted clear after the final obstacle to win going away.