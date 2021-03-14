Willie Mullins credits early Champion Bumper wins with launching his training career

“The amount of people who came to us after that to buy horses was amazing, so the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham has been very good to W P Mullins and Co - it put us on the map.”

“We bought him, trained him and rode him ourselves, and it showed that we could actually go to the sales and buy a young horse and bring him to Cheltenham – which was huge at the time.

This week’s renewal marks the 25th year of Weatherbys’ sponsorship of the race and Mullins said: “It’s a race which I look back at fondly, because the first Champion Bumper we won was the foundation of our whole business.

The Closutton trainer has an unrivalled record in the race, winning an incredible 10 renewals of the 28 contested since it was introduced in 1992. The first of those - Wither or Which in 1996 – was not only trained by Mullins but ridden by him too.

With 72 winners to his name, Mullins is the most success trainer in the history of the Festival. And although his first victory at Jump Racing’s greatest spectacle was in the 1995 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, it was consecutive victories in the Champion Bumper in 1996 and 1997 which really put his yard on the map.

It did not take Mullins long to reap the benefits of that success, returning to win the race for a second time just 12 months later - in Weatherbys’ first year as sponsor - with Florida Pearl.

No one knew it at the time, but Florida Pearl would prove to be a King George VI Chase winner and a horse capable of taking Mullins’ career to even greater heights.

He explained: “Florida Pearl lifted our business. We had good horses before that, but this was a horse that everyone knew at the time, and we went from a bumper straight to a chase as he was so good.

“He was stood at about 17 hands and he was a big plain horse with a white face. You wouldn’t miss him coming up the straight and he had such ability. To look at him, a lot of people would have said he looks too big to be a good racehorse, but with his size came ability and he had just raw power with his huge stride and his effortless way of jumping.

“I loved watching him in the Champion Bumper. We thought he had a chance and coming across the top he was in the leading bunch of horses as they faced down the hill.

“Richard (Dunwoody) then moved on him, and you could just see the engine igniting – I think even Richard got a fright as he put him back to sleep for another furlong or two! I suppose I was watching him in particular but you could see he had this power that the other horses didn’t have, and rather than go too soon Richard took a hold on him and waited until he turned for home. To me that was just hugely exciting to watch.”

It would be fair to assume that Florida Pearl’s victory is Mullins’ favourite victory in the race, but he will be hoping that he and his team can make new Weatherbys Champion Bumper memories in 2021. With two market leaders in Kilcruit (6-4) and Sir Gerhard (2-1) few would bet against him adding to his tally.

The former was a 12-length winner of a Grade Two contest at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival in February and Mullins expects another big run at The Festival.

He added: “Kilcruit put up a huge performance at the Dublin Racing Festival and I was very pleased. I was gobsmacked actually at how well he won on the day, and I’m hoping he can put a similar kind of performance in at Cheltenham.”