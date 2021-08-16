Having run out an impressive winner of the Pertemps Final at Prestbury Park in March, Paul Nolan’s mare picked up where she left off with a Listed success at Limerick last month.

Nolan acknowledges the six-year-old will have more on her plate in Friday’s Group Two feature, but is keen to see how she fares in a higher grade with a view to the rest of the campaign.

He said: “The plan is to head to Newbury. Mrs Milner won well in Limerick and I’m hoping she’ll come on a nice bit from that.

“We’re happy with her at home. Obviously she has to improve, but we’ve decided this is the route we’re going to take and I’m hopeful she’ll run a nice race.

“She handles nicer ground. I just hope to God it will be safe, you’d like to think it would be.

“It’s a very strange time. I know with my own farm at home, I’ve never seen the land as good for this time of the year.”