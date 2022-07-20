The versatile seven-year-old made a successful raid on the Scurry Handicap last Saturday showing a great will to win to grind it out from the front and hold off the fast-finishing Big Gossey.

Mr Wagyu was recording his second win of the season having also scored at Epsom on Derby Day and finished a respectable fourth behind Rohaan in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He won the consolation race for the Stewards’ Cup 12 months ago, but Mr Wagyu’s form this term has ensured he graduates to the main event this time around, for which he is a best price of 14-1 with race sponsor Coral.

“He has come out of the race really well and we’re intending to run him in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood,” said Quinn.

“He’s gone up 4lb so he’s rated 104 now and he’ll have a 6lb penalty so he’ll be a little bit wrong, but when a horse is as well as him, you’ve just got to drive on.”