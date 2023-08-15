Shadwell are hoping Mostahdaf can follow in the hoof-prints of their brilliant Baaeed in next Wednesday’s renewal of the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes at York.
Twelve months ago, Baaeed delivered an imperious performance to win the highest-rated race on the Knavesmire by six and a half lengths for the globally-renowned racing and breeding operation.
This year their prospects for success in the £1million extended mile and a quarter race lie with the John and Thady Gosden-trained, Mostahdaf.
The five-year-old son of Frankel swept aside the field in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Since that four-length success, connections have had the Juddmonte International in mind – a race in which he will be ridden by Frankie Dettori with Shadwell’s retained jockey, Jim Crowley, unavailable.
Shadwell racing manager, Angus Gold, said: “Mostahdaf was very impressive at Ascot. We’ve freshened him up, just given him a little break after Ascot and hope we can get him to York in as good a form as he was at Ascot.
“Frankie rode him the other day and was very happy with the horse. And John and all the team there have been happy.”
The prospect of the older horses engaging with the Classic generation in the Juddmonte International is always an enticing one. This year is no different with four-time Group 1 winner, Paddington, on course to take on Mostahdaf, as well as a classy wider field. Gold added:
“On paper, it’s a fascinating clash. Let’s hope it lives up to its billing.”
One horse who appears doubtful for the race is Shadwell’s, Alflaila, who won the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes over course and distance for trainer Owen Burrows last month.
Gold explained: “It’s unlikely at this stage that we would run the two against each other, I would think.
“God willing, Mostahdaf stays in good shape – he’ll be the one to represent there. Obviously, we will leave Alflaila in just in case something went wrong.
“Sheikha Hissa may decide to run the two together. But at the same time if he didn’t go there, we may look to supplement Alflaila for the Irish Champion.”
The Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday 24 August remains an option for Shadwell’s homebred filly, Al Husn. The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old could be stepped up in distance for the £500,000 mile and a half Group 1 after scoring at the top level in the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood a fortnight ago. Gold said:
“She’s never run over this trip before and nobody has ever particularly said she needs that trip. She’s so tough and she’s such a little star of a filly that she might well stay. On pedigree, the mare I think would have stayed – she was by Sea The Stars out of a Linamix mare. And Al Husn’s by Dubawi – they can do anything.
“She a very easy filly to ride and she’s got a heart the same size as her. So, she might well get it and it would be fun to try it, but we’re in the luxurious position of her already being a Group 1 winner now, so we’ll just see how Roger and his team feel she is and whether she’s ready to go again.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org