Twelve months ago, Baaeed delivered an imperious performance to win the highest-rated race on the Knavesmire by six and a half lengths for the globally-renowned racing and breeding operation.

This year their prospects for success in the £1million extended mile and a quarter race lie with the John and Thady Gosden-trained, Mostahdaf.

The five-year-old son of Frankel swept aside the field in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Since that four-length success, connections have had the Juddmonte International in mind – a race in which he will be ridden by Frankie Dettori with Shadwell’s retained jockey, Jim Crowley, unavailable.

Shadwell racing manager, Angus Gold, said: “Mostahdaf was very impressive at Ascot. We’ve freshened him up, just given him a little break after Ascot and hope we can get him to York in as good a form as he was at Ascot.

“Frankie rode him the other day and was very happy with the horse. And John and all the team there have been happy.”

The prospect of the older horses engaging with the Classic generation in the Juddmonte International is always an enticing one. This year is no different with four-time Group 1 winner, Paddington, on course to take on Mostahdaf, as well as a classy wider field. Gold added:

“On paper, it’s a fascinating clash. Let’s hope it lives up to its billing.”