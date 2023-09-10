Moss Tucker wins Flying Five at the Curragh, report, reaction, replay

Moss Tucker (16/1) ran out a surprise winner of the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.
The market focused on the British runners with last year's winner, Highfield Princess, sent off favourite ahead of Art Power, unbeaten in four visits to the Curragh.
Art Power was the first to show, making a beeline for the stands' rail but his race was soon run and Highfield Princess never really threatened, running a long way below her best after exiting the stalls awkwardly.
Bradsell, the King's Stand winner and another leading fancy, briefly threatened to get involved as unheralded UK raiders Equality and Get Ahead led the field deep into the race but his run petered out.
Get Ahead eventually wore down Equality but challenging on the eventual third's inside was Moss Tucker who swept past inside the final furlong to win by half a length.
Moss Tucker, trained by Ken Condon and ridden by Billy Lee, was having only his second start at the top level having finished fifth in the Prix de l'Abbaye last autumn.
He is a 20/1 chance for the ParisLongchamp sprint.
"Fantastic result and I thought he got a superb ride," said Condon. "Billy was just brilliant on him and he had a willing partner.
"It's been a great story with this horse, how he's progressed and kept improving and you go in (to the race) and you're thinking if we're placed that will be a super effort and then the heavens opened about an hour and a half before and you're thinking that's going to help us a little bit.
"He was very good the last time here in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes, we thought that was a career best and obviously this is going to be another step in the right direction.
“He’s the kind of horse you would want to be going into battle with. We were having a quite time of it so to have a horse like him that can be competitive in these races – that’s what we all get up for in the morning.”
Lee added: “Ken and I love this horse and he has been a brilliant servant who has made his way up through the grades.
“He is just a brilliant horse and while we (the Condon team) have had a quietish year, this one winner makes all the difference.”
