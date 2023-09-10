Moss Tucker wins Flying Five at the Curragh, report, reaction, replay

Moss Tucker (16/1) ran out a surprise winner of the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

The market focused on the British runners with last year's winner, Highfield Princess, sent off favourite ahead of Art Power, unbeaten in four visits to the Curragh. Art Power was the first to show, making a beeline for the stands' rail but his race was soon run and Highfield Princess never really threatened, running a long way below her best after exiting the stalls awkwardly. Bradsell, the King's Stand winner and another leading fancy, briefly threatened to get involved as unheralded UK raiders Equality and Get Ahead led the field deep into the race but his run petered out. Get Ahead eventually wore down Equality but challenging on the eventual third's inside was Moss Tucker who swept past inside the final furlong to win by half a length. Moss Tucker, trained by Ken Condon and ridden by Billy Lee, was having only his second start at the top level having finished fifth in the Prix de l'Abbaye last autumn. He is a 20/1 chance for the ParisLongchamp sprint.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!