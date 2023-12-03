Sporting Life
Gentlemansgame - can he beat Bravemansgave in the future?
Gentlemansgame

Morris sets out Savills aim for Gentlemansgame

By Sporting Life
16:48 · SUN December 03, 2023

Gentlemansgame will be seen next in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28.

Mouse Morris’ grey caused something of a shock when beating last year’s Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on what was only his third run over fences.

With Gerri Colombe, who runs in the same Robcour silks, mooted for a possible King George bid over Christmas, it clears the way for Gentlemansgame to stay closer to home.

“He’s very well, he came out of Wetherby with not a bother on him, thankfully,” said Morris.

“It was great to see him do that given how inexperienced he is.

“He’ll be going to Leopardstown at Christmas for the Savills, all being well.”

As well as sending Gentlemansgame to win the Charlie Hall, Morris also won the Cross Country at Cheltenham’s November meeting with Foxy Jacks.

Incredibly, they were the trainer’s first winners in the UK since Rule The World won the Grand National in 2016.

“It’s been a good start to the season, they are running well, long may it continue,” he added.

