Our man wasn't blown away by State Man's Morgiana Hurdle win, while he picks out a novice chaser to follow from Punchestown on Sunday.

With Ascot defector Constitution Hill safely tucked away in his box, it was left for State Man to put forward his Champion Hurdle credentials in Sunday’s Unibet Morgiana Hurdle. In beating Sharjah four lengths at Punchestown, without Paul Townend having to resort to the whip, this effort represented another small step in the right direction for State Man and, in pure form terms, he’s undoubtedly a more legitimate Cheltenham contender now than he was coming into the race. Though whether the revised antepost odds of just 6/1 are justified is clearly debatable. You could tell Willie Mullins hadn’t been entirely blown away when speaking to ITV in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s race, and it was clearly no more than what had been expected, the five-year-old going off at 4/9 and stablemate Sharjah allowed to ease to an SP of 5/2.

Mullins was quite quick to defend his winner’s jumping, State Man having given the first flight a lot of daylight and been a bit scruffy at the third-last, and it’s not difficult to envisage his technique sharpening up over the next few weeks. But that'll need to be the case if he’s going to put his evidently smart engine to good use against Honeysuckle in February, before (hopefully) meeting last year’s Sky Bet Supreme winner Constitution Hill for the first time in the spring. I doubt the layers will be inundated with business around the 6/1 mark, and while you can’t really beat runs – and wins – on the board when comes to making the jump from novice to open company, especially in this division, it was hard to get too carried away and for State Man it’ll have to be a case of onwards and upwards if he's to make a serious impact as the season heats up. As for runner-up Sharjah, this encouraging outing should put him absolutely spot-on for his bid to break Istabraq and Hurricane Fly’s record by winning a fifth Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas.