Check out the view from connections ahead of Sunday's Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Unibet Morgiana Hurdle preview Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins appear to hold all the aces in what promises to be a fascinating Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday. Much attention will surround the Elliott-trained Zanahiyr, who is joined by defending champion and stablemate Abacadabras. The former lost his unbeaten record over timber when beaten favourite in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, before just being denied in Grade One company at Punchestown. Elliott floated the idea of stepping up in trip for the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle after his winning reappearance in the Grade Two WKD Hurdle at Down Royal, but he stays at two miles for his biggest test yet. Abacadabras was last seen finishing fourth to the brilliant Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown, having won the Aintree Hurdle and been an early faller at Cheltenham.

Elliott said: “Willie’s two look like they are very good horses. Abacadabras could be better stepping out in trip and with Zanahiyr we have to take a chance in a small field so we know where we’re going the rest of the season. Obviously he won (over the trip) in Down Royal, but it wouldn’t shock me if we have to step him out in trip at some stage.” He added: “I couldn’t have been happier with Zanahiyr at Down Royal and this is another step up again and a big step for a four-year-old, but he’s been good since and it will tell us more about where he fits in. “Abacadabras was second in the Down Royal race last year before coming here to win the Morgiana, so it was a logical starting point for him this season. He was very good at Aintree and it was too early to say what would have happened at Cheltenham, but he’s in good nick.” The victory of Abacadabras 12 months ago interrupted a run of nine successive wins for Mullins – who numbers 10 in the race in total, including three with the mighty Hurricane Fly.

He is represented this year by 2018 winner Sharjah and the improving mare Echoes In Rain, whose rise was cemented in the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, has struck up a fine relationship with Sharjah – being beaten only by Honeysuckle at Cheltenham – and takes the ride once more. “Sharjah is just one step off the very, very best,” he said. “He has a great record at Leopardstown at Christmas, but he will run this weekend. I’d expect a good performance, but he will probably improve for it. “Echoes In Rain settles much better in her races now, which is great. It’s always hard stepping into open company from novices, but her performance at Fairyhouse was probably better than her Punchestown run so we’re going to give her every opportunity to be a Champion Hurdle mare.” Completing the field is the Joseph O’Brien-trained Darasso – who is making a swift return to action having won the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan last weekend. O’Brien said: “Darasso is in good form since his win in Navan. He won very well that day. It’s not a big field here and there’s good prize-money. “Ideally, he probably wants a little bit further at this stage of his life, but the horses in general are going well and he’s in good shape, coming back off a near career-best run. So we’ll let him get his chance. If you’re not in you can’t win and hopefully he’ll get some prize-money.”