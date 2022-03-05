Brian Ellison's Cormier could go for the £100,000 Cheltenham bonus after landing the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday.
Only four hurdles were jumped due to the low sun and Cormier's Flat speed came in handy under Sean Quinlan who looked well in control of the race in the closing stages.
Last year The Shunter won the Morebattle before winning the £100,000 bonus laid on by Kelso if the winner went on to win any race at the Cheltenham Festival.
The Shunter won the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham to win the money and Cormier is entered in both the Coral Cup over 2m5f and County Hurdle over 2m1f.
Cormier will now run off a mark of 139 at the Cheltenham Festival under a 5lb penalty - but that extra weight should at least help him to get in the final field.
Ellison said: “He’s a great little horse who never lets you down. He used to be very keen when we first got him, but he’s obviously settled now and you can switch him off.
“He’s just improved with racing and is a lot more grown up than he used to be.
“Sean said he was off the bit early on today they were going that quick, then he’s just come hard on it at the top bend. If anything he got there too early.
“Taking the hurdles in the straight out didn’t bother him as he’s won a few races on the Flat.
“He’s won at Cheltenham, so we know he acts round there. Whether he’s good enough, it doesn’t really matter – he’s won a £100,000 race now and Dan (Gilbert, part-owner) lives over the road from Cheltenham.”