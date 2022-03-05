Brian Ellison's Cormier could go for the £100,000 Cheltenham bonus after landing the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday.

Only four hurdles were jumped due to the low sun and Cormier's Flat speed came in handy under Sean Quinlan who looked well in control of the race in the closing stages.

Last year The Shunter won the Morebattle before winning the £100,000 bonus laid on by Kelso if the winner went on to win any race at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Shunter won the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham to win the money and Cormier is entered in both the Coral Cup over 2m5f and County Hurdle over 2m1f.

Cormier will now run off a mark of 139 at the Cheltenham Festival under a 5lb penalty - but that extra weight should at least help him to get in the final field.