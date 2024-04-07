More rain set to fall at Aintree before National meeting gets under way

The three-day fixture starts on Thursday and peaks on Saturday with the National itself.

The forecast before the opening day includes plenty of rain, with the majority looking set to fall before the meeting starts.

The ground was varying between soft and heavy across the two courses at Aintree on Sunday, following an incredibly wet winter and early spring. There is clearly more to come, although it may alleviate when the gates open on Thursday for an afternoon that kicks off with four successive Grade One races.

“We’re soft, heavy in places on the Grand National course and soft on the Mildmay,” said Sulekha Varma, clerk of the course at Aintree.

“We are sunny and breezy at the moment, but we are expecting another band of rain to move in over the next few days, probably quite heavy rain at times.

“Then Thursday, Friday and Saturday are looking overcast, perhaps some showers but nothing too significant.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a shower or two through racing, but the bulk of the rain seems to be at the start of the week.”