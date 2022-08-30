Connections of Eddie’s Boy have plenty of options open to them after Archie Watson’s two-year-old proved he stayed six furlongs when third at Newmarket on Saturday.

Campaigned exclusively at five furlongs, with highlights including placing in a red-hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and landing the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, he switched up in distance to be beaten a length and a half by Amichi in another sales event. Having come through his fact-finding mission with flying colours, there is now a plethora of further opportunities available to the precocious son of Havana Grey, starting with the Group Three Sirenia Stakes at Kempton on Saturday, provided the race does not come soon. “Eddie’s Boy saw out every yard of the trip,” said Tim Palin, director of racing for owner Middleham Park Racing. "On weights and measures, he ran his race if you analyse what he did. Most of his life he’s probably run anywhere between 95 and 100, sometimes he’s a 99 and sometimes he’s a 96. “We were giving away quite a lot of weight to the others and I think we’ve put in a mid to late 90s kind of performance – a 96 to 98 – which is what he does over five.