Mike Vince on the Swinton Hurdle meeting | More mixed cards on the menu - please!

Ask a lot of people, including many in racing, and no one will give you a definitive answer - why is it that Saturday’s mixed meeting at Haydock Park - a real proper casserole of Flat, hurdles and chases, is now the only one of its kind in Britain?

It was left alone after Sandown revamped the final day of the jumps season, but a whole generation can remember when races like the Clock Corner Chase were part of the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster and the Union Jack Stakes and Liverpool Spring Cup were run at the Grand National Meeting, and, of course, Red Rum won his first ever race in a sprint during a mixed card at Aintree.

Contrast that with Ireland - though they were forced to change things because of the pandemic in 2020, but the very heart of the Festivals at Galway, Listowel and Bellewstown is that they are mixed and draw Flat and jump racing fans.

So what is the problem?

It’s long been the case that the feature of this Haydock card has been a jump race, and the Grade 3 Pertemps Swinton Handicap Hurdle has been the first feature race of the new season.

It’s always been a hugely competitive handicap, and in recent years Evan Williams has been the trainer to follow. He has won it four times, most recently with John Constable and Silver Streak in the last seven runnings. Ireland has tried hard, but you have to go back to Mac’s Joy for Jessica Harrington in 2004 to find the last winner from across the water.

Past winners have also been trained by Richard Fahey (twice) and Ian Balding.

Proof, if it were needed, as to how prized this race is comes by turning the clock back to its last running in 2019. The first four home were separated by less than three lengths and three of them, including the winner were 20/1 shots.

The winner, Le Patriote, for Dr Richard Newland and Sam Twiston-Davies was also carrying 11st-12lb, a record winning weight for the race.

Back to the form book!