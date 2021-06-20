Katara bounces back to form with Pontefract Listed verdict

The four-year-old raced at the rear of the field and struck late to pass race leader and runner-up Golden Pass just as the two horses approached the post.

The winning distance was recorded as a head, with third-placed Urban Artist (15/8 favourite) a further two and a half lengths back.

The victory follows a previous Listed win in August last year, when the bay took the Chalice Stakes at Newmarket.

“It wasn’t a dream run, I ended up where I didn’t want to be,” Moore told Racing TV.

“She was in good form last year, she was an impressive winner at Newmarket.

“She’s in good shape, I’m glad she could come back and win today, hopefully she can build on that.

“(She’s a) nice filly, good pedigree, you’d like to think there’d be more to come.”

Karl Burke enjoyed back-to-back successes as horses from his yard took both divisions of the Northern Commercials Iveco “X” Way Tipper EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice.

Almohandesah was victorious in the first section of the contest when starting as 9/4 favourite under Tom Marquand, with Favourite Child then the winner of the second division at 6/1 for Clifford Lee.

The Flying Ginger took the Volkswagen Van Centre Ltd Fillies’ Handicap as the 6/4 favourite, prevailing by a length and a half ahead of Majestic Tejaan after making all of the running.

“She tried hard, she stays well,” Tudhope said.

“With the other horses in the race, there were stamina doubts for a few of them so I wanted to make sure it was a good test of stamina, she’ll probably suit 10 furlongs.

“It’s very hard to peg them back here so if you can take control, it’s hard to make up ground.

“She’s run into form today, but you can flatter yourself here. I don’t think she’s won with a lot in hand but she’s a grand filly, she’s going places and there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Let Me Be tallied a fifth win this season when triumphing in the Sky Bet Pontefract Cup Handicap for Keith Dalgleish and Callum Rodriguez.

The five-year-old crossed the line a length ahead of his nearest rival after starting as 11/4 favourite.

“He’s a very economical horse, he only does as much as he needs to all the way round and then you see when he hits the front he only does enough as well,” said Rodriguez.

“He just keeps progressing and he’s obviously going the right way.

“We were keen to give him a go over this two-mile-two (furlong trip), we thought he would be tailor-made for these sort of races and he’s proved he is.

“He’s a brilliant horse and if he keeps on progressing, there should be more races to be won with him.”