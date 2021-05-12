Ryan Moore: 'Snowfall's in the mix' for the Cazoo Oaks after Musidora win

Aidan O'Brien's filly had a win record of just one from seven as a two-year-old and was a 12-length eighth in the Fillies' Mile when last seen, but she has clearly improved from two to three and she relished the step up in trip.

Sent off a 14/1 shot on her reappearance, with the market dominated by the impeccably-bred pair of Noon Star – a daughter of Derby winner Galileo and top-class racemare Midday – and Sea The Stars filly Teona.

However, Moore navigated Snowfall to the lead from an early stage – and having dictated affairs for much of the 10-furlong Group Three contest, she passed the post with three and three-quarter lengths in hand.

Noon Star filled the runner-up spot, with Teona doing well to finish as close as she did in third after pulling fiercely for her head for much of the race.