Ryan Moore: 'Snowfall's in the mix' for the Cazoo Oaks after Musidora win

Ryan Moore feels Snowfall is 'in the mix' for the Cazoo Oaks despite winning the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York after being granted an easy lead.
Aidan O'Brien's filly had a win record of just one from seven as a two-year-old and was a 12-length eighth in the Fillies' Mile when last seen, but she has clearly improved from two to three and she relished the step up in trip.
Sent off a 14/1 shot on her reappearance, with the market dominated by the impeccably-bred pair of Noon Star – a daughter of Derby winner Galileo and top-class racemare Midday – and Sea The Stars filly Teona.
However, Moore navigated Snowfall to the lead from an early stage – and having dictated affairs for much of the 10-furlong Group Three contest, she passed the post with three and three-quarter lengths in hand.
Noon Star filled the runner-up spot, with Teona doing well to finish as close as she did in third after pulling fiercely for her head for much of the race.
Betfair and Paddy Power went a standout 7/1 about the Deep Impact filly for the Oaks with other layers going as short as 5/1 and 4s.
Moore referenced poaching the lead early on afterwards, saying: “Early on there wasn’t really any speed, I thought there might be a bit more than that.
"It wasn’t the plan, we just ended up there. But we were very happy with her, she has a good pedigree and we’ve always thought an awful lot of her. It didn’t happen for her last year but stepping up in trip she’s going to be a good filly.
“She relaxed nicely in front and she picked up and stayed on really well."
Pressed on who he might ride in the Oaks at Epsom, where stablemate Santa Barbara is currently 5/2 favourite, Moore said: "She’s in the mix."
O’Brien said: “We always thought the world of her last year, but things just didn’t work for her. On pedigree she was always going to be suited by a step up in trip, Ryan gave her a lovely ride.
“It’s a beautiful pedigree and we always thought a race like that would suit. I would think the Oaks will be the plan, but we’ll all have a chat.
“Things just didn’t work out for her last season, hopefully she goes on and has a good year.”
1st 7 Snowfall (JPN) 14/1
2nd 4 Noon Star (USA) 11/10f
Winning Trainer: A P O'Brien | Winning Jockey: R L Moore