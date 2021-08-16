Best known for his final-flight exit when set to run out a wide-margin winner of the 2020 Triumph Hurdle, the Authorized gelding has endured a few bumps in the road since.

A runaway success in last season’s Kingwell Hurdle suggested the five-year-old was back on track following a listless performance on his first start of the campaign in the International at Cheltenham.

But having hung violently right in the Champion Hurdle and been well-beaten on his most recent outing at Punchestown in April, Goshen will again have something to prove if returning this weekend.

Moore said: “We’re planning to run at Ascot on Saturday, as long as the ground stays good to soft.

“He’s had an uninterrupted preparation and is ready to run. I just don’t know how much longer we have to wait for it to rain so he can run.

“He’s 100 per cent at home. I’m very happy with him.”