Gary Moore considers Sandown for Goshen after Cheltenham flop

The Lower Beeding trainer has earmarked the extended 2m 5f Grade Two contest at the bet365 Jump Finale on April 24th as a possible target for the five year old, but has not yet ruled out a trip to the Punchestown Festival the following week.

After running out an impressive winner of the Grade Two Unibet Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton in February, Goshen failed to fire on his return to Grade One company when finishing eighth of 10 in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

It was the third defeat in succession at Cheltenham for Goshen, who in his previous starts at the track had unseated Jamie Moore at the final flight when in front in last season’s JCB Triumph Hurdle, before failing to beat a single rival home on his return in the Unibet International Hurdle in December.

Moore said: “Goshen is definitely not done for the season yet. He might go to Sandown for the Grade Two there or he could go to Punchestown. They are both possibilities.

“He won’t go to Ayr for the Scottish Champion Hurdle as it is the wrong way round and he seems to have an aversion to going left-handed.

“The Sandown race is definitely an option. He does it well every time he goes right-handed, but going left-handed he has a bit of a think about it.”

Reflecting on his below par performance in the Champion Hurdle, the Grade One-winning trainer believes the writing was on the wall for his stable star before he even set foot on the track.

He explained: “I wasn’t happy with him when I went to saddle him. He never sweats up before a race and he was warm. When he went down to the paddock he put the brakes on and that is not him.

“There was nothing wrong at all with him after the race - he was just massively disappointing.”