The daughter of Dandy Man bids to win back-to-back renewals of the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes for trainer Jack Davison in a deep renewal of the five-furlong Listed contest.

The four-year-old, who subsequently finished sixth in the Commonwealth Cup before going on to score in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Currragh, has the benefit of a run under her belt this term, finishing a neck runner-up to Power Under Me in the Listed Cork Stakes over six furlongs.

Her Dunboyne handler is hopeful she can build on that effort, ahead of a return to the Royal meeting.

Davison said: “She seems to have come forward since her good performance at Cork and I’m very hopeful she will get competitive.

“There is only so much I will tune up a filly like that first-time out, bearing in mind she has some big back-end targets.

“She is high class but the heavy ground went against her in the Commonwealth Cup that day.”

He went on: “Mooneista is probably going to be better over five (furlongs) this year. She has got a bit quicker with age.

“I’m working back from the Breeders’ Cup, King’s Stand and lofty targets like that. She is a high-class sprinter and she seems to be getting better with age. This is just another stepping stone.

“Hopefully she can go and do the business.”

Top-rated Gustavus Weston won a Curragh Group Two over six furlongs last May and was last seen running down the field in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

The six-year-old Equiano gelding makes his seasonal bow with trainer Joe Murphy hopeful there is enough cut in the ground.

He said: “It will be his first run of the year if he runs. We are a bit concerned about the ground and are waiting to see what it will be like. We have had a drying morning over here and he needs a bit of cut. It is in the balance.

“We are delighted with the horse. He will need a run or two, but we will work back from Ascot – and if the ground is right, the six furlong race on the Saturday at Royal Ascot will be the plan.

“At the moment, we are like a fisherman waiting for the right day to fish.”