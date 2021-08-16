Unbeaten in four starts for the Ditcheat handler, the four-year-old was last seen landing the Grade One Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in April.

However, Nicholls is taking a watching brief as the French-bred son of Saint Des Saints – who is co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson – would prefer a little more give underfoot and could head to Newbury for the Listed Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Intermediate Hurdle at Newbury instead.

Nicholls said: “Monmiral is entered in both races, but I will see what the ground is and what the weather forecast does.

“I won’t run him on quick ground at Newcastle. If the ground is good to soft at Newbury, I will probably run him there. Without looking, it is a job to say. But at this point in time, I would say he is more likely to go to Newbury than Newcastle.”