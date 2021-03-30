Randox Grand National Festival: Paul Nicholls on hurdlers

Paul Nicholls admits Monmiral is "one of the best chances" he has of securing a Grade One winner at Aintree next week when putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-0 Juvenile Hurdle. Since joining Nicholls the Saint Des Saints gelding is a perfect three from three, after recording wins at Exeter and Haydock Park either side of his Grade Two triumph at Doncaster. Having decided against running Monmiral, who is part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ supporting WellChild, the Ditcheat handler hopes the four year old can vindicate that decision by making his Grade One debut a triumphant one. Nicholls said: “One of the best chances we have of winning a Grade One at Aintree is without a doubt Monmiral. He looks very smart. He has won all his starts here and was very impressive the last day at Haydock. The track will suit him well. He is nice and fresh and it looks a nice race for him. “The owners were not that keen to go to Cheltenham, though as it turned out it might have been quite interesting with only eight runners turning up. I’m glad I didn’t go there though as this is a nice race in its own right as it is a Grade One. “He came to me as a lovely horse having won his only start in Auteuil and he has just progressed and progressed and we think he is a lovely horse.”

Bravemansgame clears the last in the Challow

Ground conditions will dictate if Bravemansgame steps up to an extended three miles for the first time in the Grade One Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle where he could be joined by recent arrival Grace A Vous Enki, or heads for the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles instead. After tasting Grade One glory in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury on his penultimate run, Bravemansgame could finish only third in his bid for a four-timer behind Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last time out. Nicholls said: “I’m going to enter Bravemansgame in the Sefton but he will also have an entry in the two and a half mile novice and we will make a late decision which race we run him in. The Albert Bartlett is a bit of a slog and that would not have been for him but three miles around Aintree might be for him, though he isn’t slow. He will have an option in both and the ground will probably decide which route we go. “The other one I will enter is a really nice horse we got recently called Grace A Vous Enki, who is a half-brother to Yala Enki. He has won a couple of chases at Auteuil although he has never won over hurdles. He will go chasing next season but he is a novice over hurdles so I might stick him in that.”

McFabulous wins the Relkeel at Kempton