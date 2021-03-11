Monkfish on course for Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on day two of Cheltenham Festival

Last season's Albert Bartlett winner has made a brilliant transition to chasing, winning all three starts with the last two coming in Grade One contests.

Albert Bartlett runner-up Latest Exhibition chased Willie Mullins' star home in both the Flogas Novice Chase and Neville Hotels Novice Chase (both at Leopardstown) and retains the option of having another crack at the seven-year-old.

That pair are two of 14 entries for the three mile contest but Latest Exhibition is not alone in holding alternative engagements with current National Hunt Chase ante-post favourite Royale Pagaille among the acceptors at the five-day stage.

Sporting John also holds an entry in the Marsh Novices' Chase but Richard Johnson revealed that connections are leaning towards the longer contest.

"With the ground we thought it was sensible to give him both options but unfortunately neither race is going to be an easy option; we've got two hotpot favourites in both races but after Sandown he showed that he is very good and hopefully there's more to come."

Sporting John finished over 30 lengths behind Fiddlerontheroof (also entered for the Brown Advisory, alongside stablemate The Big Breakaway) on his chase debut in November but put that run behind him in decisive fashion in January's Grade One Scilly Isles Novices' Chase last month when beating Shan Blue.

"I was impressed with him at Sandown," Johnson told a conference call hosted by Great British Racing.

"He's in very good form at home. I've schooled him and he schooled at Exeter racecourse 10 days or so ago and he schooled this week again at Philip's (Hobbs, trainer).

"He's in very, very good form. He's only had the two runs over fences and is relatively lightly raced and is hopefully still improving. Whichever race he goes for I'd like to think that he'll be in the mix. Not all the favourites win so even though Monkfish and Envoi Allen look very good and are both previous Festival winners, they've still got to turn up and produce it on the day.

"The way he stayed and finished his race off at Sandown, you'd be surprised if he doesn't get three miles well so we'd probably be slightly swaying that way but I'm sure Philip and Mr McManus will chat over the weekend and they'll decide on what they think is the right way to go."

Johnson is also hoping for a big run from Zanza in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup.

Zanza is one of 31 runners still engaged for the two mile handicap which also includes last year's impressive winner Chosen mate.

"Zanza unfortunately fell at Cheltenham in December, coming down the hill three out but he was going really well at the time," Johnson said.

"He's only a novice but he's followed Allmankind round Warwick and was a good winner at Newbury.

"We know he stays well, Sky Pirate won that race (at Cheltenham) and came out and won again so the form of that race has been franked, and novices' have got quite a good record in the Grand Annual and you're looking for those horses that are still on an upward curve and I'd like to think he goes there with a big chance.

"He hasn't run a bad race all year and he's a very likeable horse who has taken well to fences. He jumped the fence well and just came down but he's schooled really well since and it doesn't seem to have worried his confidence at all. The Grand Annual is always a hugely competitive race but he definitely has the right credentials to go into it."

Mullins is responsible for seven of the 19 entries in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on day two of The Festival; his entries include Gaillard du Mesnil and current Sky Bet Supreme favourite Appreciate It.

There are 15 still in contention for the Glenfarclas Chase including last year's hero Easysland and dual winner Tiger Roll.