Monday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

We round up the best Exchange bets, multiple choice options and list our top tips in this one stop shop for today’s action.

On The Exchange Lay of the day – DOCTOR PARNASSUS (4.45 Ripon)

Takes a drop in class from class 4 handicap company but keeps coming up a little bit short and worth taking on at skinny prices on his debut at this course, which some take a run or two to adapt to. Place only – LUCKY LUCKY MAN (5.25 Carlisle)

Lightly raced this term but not completely disgraced at Haydock last month when last of seven behind Mr Wagyu who went on to bag a big prize at Goodwood over the weekend. Down in the weights and has been second and first from his two Carlisle appearances in the past.

Multiple Choice Each-way Double LIBBY AMI (2.18 Newcastle)

Won't ever be a stable star at John Quinn's but she's getting the hang of things and will appreciate the drop back to seven furlongs. Her last visit to Newcastle ended in a win too so that's a big factor in her favour. EBTSAMA (2.40 Kempton)

Not unduly knocked about when coming from off the pace (slightly hampered at the start) on Newmarket debut and pedigree suggests she'll be happier over this slightly longer trip too.

Likely Longshot OPEN WIDE (6.45 Windsor)

Competitive stuff as you'd imagine for this valuable series final but course form should always be respected and Amanda Perrett's charge struck over this track and trip off a 3lb higher mark two summers ago. He was back in the groove at Kempton last October too and wasn't beaten far at Lingfield last month off this rating. The blinkers are back on and the draw in stall six looks perfectly manageable.

Stat of the Day HORSEFLY (3.50 Kempton)

Following all Michael Bell-trained three-year-olds ridden by Kieran Shoemark would have yielded a level stakes profit (+18.88) and they team up here with a filly back on the all-weather after a disappointing run at Newbury last month. She's worth another chance off her revised rating having won for Shoemark at Lingfield in mid-June.