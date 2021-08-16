Mighty Potter leads Elliott one-two in Future Champions Novice Hurdle Mighty Potter led home a Gordon Elliott one-two in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. The four-year-old was third in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, also a Grade One event, at Fairyhouse last month and built on that performance to strike at 5/2. A length and a half behind was stablemate Three Stripe Life, who was a 4/1 chance having won his hurdling debut in early November. The performance of the winner was made even sweeter for Elliott as it was stable jockey Jack Kennedy’s first success since breaking his arm at Navan early last month. “That was great and it’s great for Jack as it’s his first winner since coming back. It was a perfect result,” he said.

“I was happy the whole way until the second-last but he just got wiped out there, both horses did but they both showed guts and came back. They are two nice horses for the future. “The winner is a big chaser, if you look at him, and he’s not going to be a horse until next year.” Of possible Cheltenham targets Elliott said: “We’ll get today out of the way and then we’ll see what happens.” Of Three Stripe Life Elliott also added: “I was very happy with him. It was only his second run over hurdles and he’s a very good horse. “He’s raw, but Davy (Russell) was happy with him, he was a bit annoyed at himself as he got stopped at the second-last. He said there is a lot of improvement in him as well.”

Envoi Allen back in front Envoi Allen returned to winning ways when taking the Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead. The seven-year-old faced only two rivals as Chacun Pour Soi was a late injury-enforced absentee, leaving just Gordon Elliott’s Battleoverdoyen and Jessica Harrington’s Sizing Pottsie making up the three-horse field. Starting as the 2/5 favourite, Envoi Allen was coming back in trip after disappointing when sixth in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown earlier in the month. Shoulder to shoulder with Battleoverdoyen around the final bend, Envoi Allen produced a good jump over the last fence and was able to shake off the challenger and prevail by a workmanlike seven and a half lengths.

“We had a bit of a scare turning in, but he put his head down and galloped to the line,” Blackmore said. “I think Henry was right to step him back (in trip). Obviously with Chacun Pour Soi being out it changed the dynamic of the race, but it’s great to get his head in front. “He felt good today, they can only beat what they are up against I suppose and I’m happy with him.” Bookmakers were generally unimpressed with the manner of victory, pushing the Cheveley Park Stud-owned winner out in the betting for both the Ryanair Chase and Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Envoi Allen under Rachael Blackmore

Icare Allen makes favourable impression on Irish debut Icare Allen made a winning debut on Irish turf when taking the Paddy Power “We Love A Good Christmas Jumper” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins. The three-year-old was previously trained by Anne-Sophie Pacault in France but changed hands earlier in the year and now runs in the silks of JP McManus.

Icare Allen ridden by Mark Walsh

Starting as the 13/8 favourite after winning his sole bumper start on the continent, the Mark Walsh-ridden gelding strode to a comfortable success – crossing the line three lengths ahead of Peter Fahey’s 80/1 shot Privilege. “He’s a lovely horse and he did it very well,” said Mullins.

“He has been working well at home and in fact the only bad bit of work he did was the one day I brought him away to see how good he was – he worked desperately.” Betfair cut the winner to 14/1 from 25/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and Mullins added: “I think he’s one that will go up through the ranks in those juvenile hurdles. The Dublin Racing Festival would look an obvious target at this point. “He was very green over the first and was very green when he hit the front. I think there is improvement in him.” Sky Bet were also impressed by the performance, Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners saying: "Icare Allen lived up to the promise of his French success with a taking first win over hurdles. He looks an exciting recruit and is now 14/1 from 20/1 for the Triumph Hurdle." Allowance helps Mullins youngster Mullins secured a swift double as Haut En Couleurs took the Paddy Power Games Beginners Chase on his first start over fences. Third in both the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown in May, Paul Townend steered the 1/3 favourite - who was in receipt of a handy weight allowance from the older horses in the field - to a convincing five-and-a-half-length success ahead of stablemates Gentleman De Mee and Mt Leinster.

