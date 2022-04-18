A review of the action from Monday's meeting at Kempton where Roman Mist was a breakthrough winner for Tom Ward.

Ward speechless as Roman strikes Trainer Tom Ward admitted he was both "over the moon" and “speechless” after Roman Mist provided him with a day to remember when becoming his first ever Listed race winner in the feature Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton Park. The 31 year old, who spent a number of seasons as assistant trainer to Richard Hannon before taking out his own licence in 2019, insisted that victory for the daughter of Holy Roman Emperor in the mile event was a “huge step” in his career. Having received a dream run around the inside for much of the race the 9/2 chance opened up an advantage over her rivals a furlong from home under Richard Kingscote in her bid to go one better than last time out in a course and distance handicap. Despite her advantage being cut down late on, Roman Mist did just enough to make her return to Listed race company a winning one when holding off the fast-finishing Potapova by a head.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ward said: “What a filly. I couldn’t watch the last 100 yards. She was just idling a bit as she had been in front for a long time and she was half waiting for them to come to her. Richard said if she had something with her, she would have battled away to the line and she is tough as they come. For a filly that started rated 63 last year to win a Listed race is a huge hike and hopefully there is even bigger days to come. “You can see the size of her she is not overly big but she has got a massive heart and she tries very hard. She never puts a foot wrong at home or the racetrack. I’ve never seen a filly with that much energy as every day she wants to do her work. “It is a huge step in my career. It is massive to get something like this under the belt. We’ve got a really good team of young staff and horses and hopefully we can carry it on. She is amazing to be a flagbearer that size and to do that today I’m sort of speechless but over the moon.” Assessing future plans Ward insists he will let the dust settle before mapping out a route for his stable star. He said: “I’ve not put her in the Dahlia Stakes as the Rowley Mile is not her track. She ran at the track last year and didn’t like it. She wants nice flat galloping tracks and that will guide us to where we go next. Before today I thought we might go to the Conqueror at Goodwood but that is a Listed race, and she would carry a penalty now. There will be plenty of nice races for her but she has got her winning black type now and everything else is a bonus.” Emotional win for Menuisier David Menuisier secured what he described as an “emotional” success with Belloccio, who ended a lengthy spell in the doldrums when demonstrating the best of his battling abilities to land the Racing TV Roseberry Handicap. Big things were expected of the Belardo gelding in 2021 after he had ended his two year old campaign unbeaten, which included securing a Listed success at Toulouse on his second start. However, it was not to be following five successive defeats. Although having plenty to prove on both his all-weather and handicap debut the five year old, making his first start since undergoing a gelding operation, repaid the faith shown in him by the Pulburough handler with victory today.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Despite being headed late on by 18-5 Favourite Stay Well, the 22-1 chance fought back in valiant fashion under David Egan before getting up almost on the line to score by a head. Menuisier said: “I’m absolutely delighted because we thought the world of this horse as he was a very high class two year old. Last year we did throw him in the deep end and he did bump into some really good horses but I think he lost the will to fight. It was a matter of giving him a good winter and going to church every Sunday and hope that he would eventually reverse his form. “When one loses his form like this and you know deep inside it is still there it is so emotional when they do come back. Today is a real victory, not just a win. I don’t know what we will do going forward. We will just enjoy the moment for now and hope for the best. I’m glad there was no Godolphin runners in the race as they cost me three winners at the weekend but we were in blue today!” Kelleway dreaming of Royal Ascot glory Gay Kelleway was quick to thank jockey Luke Morris for persuading her to declare Ocean Cloud, who moved a step closer to an appearance at Royal Ascot after maintaining her unbeaten record with victory in the Racing TV/EBF Novice Stakes. Having made a winning debut over course and distance 19 days ago, the two year old daughter of Camacho defied a penalty for that success when accounting for 11/8 favourite Blatant by a length in the five-furlong dash to leave the Exning handler dreaming of bigger targets. Kelleway said: “The moment she came into the yard she was a natural athlete and a natural fast runner. She has got natural early talent. Luke told me to declare her as I had no intention of coming here but it is horses for courses. She had to give the colts a few pounds but that didn’t bother me. The key to a good horse one that travels and quickens and that is what she does.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ahead of a potential outing in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting in June, Kelleway could take aim at a race that has eluded her both as a jockey and a trainer. She added: “I’m not keen on going to York for the Marygate as it is too close to Ascot but we might go to Chester for the Lily Agnes. It is a race that I’ve got beaten myself in as a jockey and it is also a race I’ve been beaten a short head in as a trainer. She would be better going left-handed as well. Ground is a key factor as I wouldn’t want to run her on firm ground. The Queen Mary at Royal Ascot would be the main aim. She is for sale as well as she runs in my own name.”

Ocean Cloud wins under Luke Morris

Sandringham option for Al Husn Al Husn was another to make two wins from her last two appearances at Kempton Park when finishing with a sustained charge to secure victory in the Racing TV Fillies’ Conditions Stakes. After signing off last year with victory in a mile fillies’ novice stakes, the Roger Varian-trained Dubawi filly made a triumphant return over track and trip with a length success from over the previously unbeaten Golden Mayflower. Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to winning owners Shadwell Estate Company, said of the 100-30 winner: “Jim (Crowley, jockey) came down to ride her last week. She is not flashy in her work. When we saw the race, Roger thought it was a good place to start. She is not very big and her work is just okay but she is a typical Dubawi in that she sticks her head out and tries. She will get further. She could be a Sandringham filly over that stiff mile and then we could step her up.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Patience pays off with Maljoon Adopting a patient approach continued to pay off for connections of Maljoom who appeared to appreciate the step up to a mile when running out the ready winner of the Join Racing TV Now Conditions Stakes. The William Haggas-trained Caravaggio colt followed up his debut victory over seven furlongs at Doncaster when gathering in the John and Thady Gosden-trained Saga, who is owned by The Queen, late on before prevailing by a length and a half. Maureen Haggas, wife of the winning trainer, said of the successful 3-1 chance: “He is still a baby and took a bit to get going today but once he got going, he looked alright. He will have sharpened up and that will have done him good today. He wasn’t out last year as he just needed to fill out and he just wasn’t ready. Giving him that bit of time and attention to fill out is helping him turn into a nice horse. “He has got a beautiful attitude and is a nice easy chap to deal with. We will probably keep him at a mile back on the grass, but I don’t know where we will go next as that is William’s department.”