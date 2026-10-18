Moment of the Year and Horse of the Year following British Flat season finale at Ascot on Champions Day

Our team nominate their Moment of the Year and Horse of the Year following the British Flat season finale at Ascot on Qatar Racing Champions Day.

Moment Of The Year

Bow Echo’s Sussex Stakes (Nic Doggett)

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While I nominated a lesser-known individual for my Horse Of The Year (below), I've gone to the other end of the scale for my standout moment: Bow Echo’s Sussex Stakes. I was tempted to put up his St James’s Palace win, where he (and his jockey, by his own admission) did plenty wrong but still managed to overcome a rough early portion of the race to prevail by a short-head from Gstaad. But his win the following month on the Downs – the scene of many a great Sussex battle in the past – underlined his superiority as he followed up taking on older horses for the first time. The race featured the winners of the 2,000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace, Queen Anne and the previous day’s Lennox Stakes, and it was the Classic generation who dominated in the fourth-fastest Sussex of the last 100 years. Again, it wasn’t plain sailing for Bow Echo, though the feeling watching from the sidelines was that Loughnane had an elevated confidence in his mount thanks to what he had achieved at Goodwood. Boy, was it a nervous watch though. But once he was out, and closing much quicker than the fine yardstick Ten Bob Tony was in behind, then the game looked up for Gstaad once more. Injury has denied us the chance to see him flying home again, but his short career has already lifted trainer George Boughey and jockey Billy Loughnane to new heights.

Kalpana’s King George (Ben Linfoot)

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If I had to choose one race that defined the 2026 British Flat season I’d go for Kalpana’s crowning moment in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, July 25. On another hot weekend with temperatures rising to 27 degrees, the scorched Ascot infield resembled the pitch at Lord’s as British racecourses battled with the warmest summer since records began nearly 150 years ago. There was a time when such a scenario might have been thought a negative for Kalpana, but she has developed into a most versatile mare and she travelled through the King George beautifully on the lush green watered Good to Firm turf. As the famous bell indicated they were turning for home Andrew Balding’s five-year-old cruised into the slipstream of a Ballydoyle armada, with Action, Minnie Hauk and Lambourn towing her into the finish, and Colin Keane, who has grown into the Juddmonte number one role, edged her through a tight gap between the latter horse and Benvenuto Cellini to begin his run for home. Kalpana found plenty, seeing off the Ballydoyle crew and the hot favourite Calandagan, cementing her legacy and providing her trainer with a memorable highlight during his annus mirabilis.

Scandinavia’s Ascot Gold Cup (Ian Ogg)

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There was a battle royal in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot between the reigning champion Trawlerman and Scandinavia at the end of an enthralling contest. There was some levity in the build-up with the news that Trawlerman would have to wear ski goggles in the preliminaries due to a rare eye condition but it was all business in the race itself. Ryan Moore wasn't as well positioned as he would have liked while Trawlerman and William Buick set out to repeat their pillar to post success of the previous year. Scandinavia was in second with a quarter of a mile to run and by the time the pair entered the final furlong, they were matching strides with Scandinavia forcing his head in front in the closing strides of an epic contest with both runners cheered back into the winner's enclosure. "Everyone was behind them and it was just an incredible feeling," said Aidan O'Brien who was saddling his 100th Royal Ascot winner. "You could feel it, the moment he put his head in front, the noise got louder and louder, and that’s what it’s all about."

Horse Of The Year

HIGHWAYMAN (Ben Linfoot)

Saffie Osborne wins the Leger on Highwayman

In a season where Joseph O’Brien barely put a foot wrong, the journey of his Highwayman from 250/1 no-hoper to Classic winner needed to be seen to be believed. On his first four starts he was ninth, 15th, 11th and eighth, and in his first three there was barely any promise, either, as he was beaten by a combined 57 lengths. In late June the son of Persian King started to come to himself, that 250/1 eighth at Naas showing the first signs of promise as he was beaten just four and a half lengths, staying on, and next time, up half a mile in trip, he was sent off 5/2 for a Killarney maiden. He won that by nine lengths and didn’t look back, following it up with a clearcut Listed success at Leopardstown before landing St Leger glory at Doncaster, where he stormed up Town Moor at 11/1 to win his Classic in style under history-making jockey, Saffie Osborne. On Champions Day at Ascot he was a gambled-on 7/4 chance to win the Long Distance Cup, but that is a tough race for three-year-olds who are now 0/24 in that race since the meeting began in 2011, with even Stradivarius failing in that race at that age. He didn’t run badly at all in third, not beaten far, and he looks a stayer to be reckoned with next year in all the Cup races.

SONDAD (Ian Ogg)

Celebration time for the Sondad team

It's been quite a ride for fans of Sondad, a 7,500 guineas purchase who has won eight of his 21 career starts, and his rise and rise has been one of the most enjoyable subnarratives of the season and has led to some very entertaining family interviews, notably the one conducted by Racing TV at York featuring several generations of the Easterby family. Beaten almost 15 lengths on the Knavesmire first time up, he took a big step forwards to win at the Epsom Derby meeting to provide Jo Mason with a notable success and I doubt that she would have believed what was to follow if told at the time. Success in the historic Scurry Handicap at the Curragh was supplemented by another victory in a heritage handicap at York and, most recently, in a listed race at Redcar (over seven furlongs, opening up new avenues) while there have been creditable performances at Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood and the Irish Champions Festival with Sondad taking Mason and connections to stages they might only have dreamed of competing on.

YORKSHIRE GLORY (Nic Doggett) It seems a long time ago now, but the string of wins put together at the start of the year by Yorkshire Glory earned him the ARC title of 'Horse of the Year' in what proved to be quite an unexpectedly exciting tussle with the Adrian Keatley-trained Aisling Oscar who himself won eight in a row - equalling a modern-day record set by the Reg Akehurst-trained Ballynakelly in the mid-90s.