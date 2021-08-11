Cazoo Derby runner-up Mojo Star set for Newbury on Saturday

Trainer Richard Hannon wants to give the Sea The Stars colt a less daunting task first in the Academy Insurance British EBF Maiden Stakes ahead of the world’s oldest Classic at Doncaster next month.

Mojo Star has just had the four careers starts so far. He finished second on his first three, culminating in his tremendous effort at Epsom where he out-ran his odds of 50-1 behind Adayar.

Then three weeks later, he was fifth to Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

“He’s going to go to Newbury on Saturday in a mile-and-a-half maiden,” said Hannon.

“He’s in great form. He’s had a break. He’s run in two Derbys. Hopefully this will be easier and a nice stepping stone to go onto the Leger.”