Racing news: Ascot victor Mohaafeth handed Sky Bet York Stakes mission

The Sky Bet York Stakes is next on the agenda for Royal Ascot hero Mohaafeth.

The son of Frankel emerged as a leading contender for the Derby after winning his first three starts of the season, but was taken out of the premier Classic at Epsom on the day of the race due to unsuitable ground. William Haggas instead sent his exciting colt to the Royal meeting where he ran out an impressive winner of the Hampton Court Stakes – and he is now set to step up to Group Two level on the Knavesmire. With jockey Jim Crowley likely to be at Ascot to ride stablemate Al Aasy in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes on the same afternoon, Dane O’Neill is poised to take over in the saddle aboard Mohaafeth at York.

Mohaafeth's Royal Ascot win is available to view for FREE