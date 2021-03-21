Dubai World Cup: Mogul all-set for Dubai Sheema Classic

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt has long been held in high regard and ended his three-year-old campaign on a high with victory in the Hong Kong Vase in December, beating Exultant by three lengths.

The son of Galileo was also a Group One winner in the Grand Prix de Paris, and was sixth to stablemate Serpentine in the Derby and fifth to Tarnawa in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

He will clash with John Gosden’s Saudi Cup winner Mishriff, among others, and speaking at the Curragh on Sunday, O’Brien said: “Mogul goes over tomorrow and he’s in good order.

“We think the track, ground and trip will all suit him well. He didn’t have a long break over the winter so that will be an advantage to him because he’s a horse that does very well.”