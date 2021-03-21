Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mogul streaks to victory

Dubai World Cup: Mogul all-set for Dubai Sheema Classic

By Sporting Life
16:50 · SUN March 21, 2021

Mogul is all set to play his part in what promises to be a mouthwatering renewal of the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt has long been held in high regard and ended his three-year-old campaign on a high with victory in the Hong Kong Vase in December, beating Exultant by three lengths.

The son of Galileo was also a Group One winner in the Grand Prix de Paris, and was sixth to stablemate Serpentine in the Derby and fifth to Tarnawa in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

He will clash with John Gosden’s Saudi Cup winner Mishriff, among others, and speaking at the Curragh on Sunday, O’Brien said: “Mogul goes over tomorrow and he’s in good order.

“We think the track, ground and trip will all suit him well. He didn’t have a long break over the winter so that will be an advantage to him because he’s a horse that does very well.”

Daryl Jacob: Being a Jockey - full documentary

O’Brien also had news of this year’s Classic generation, including Dewhurst one-two St Mark’s Basilica and Wembley, plus Derby favourite High Definition.

The Ballydoyle handler said: “Battleground is in good form and he’s been doing everything right so far. He’s done well over the winter.

“Wembley and St Mark’s Basilica are the same. We’ll decide in the next week or so whether we’ll train High Definition to go to the Guineas first time or to go to a Derby trial.

“Van Gogh, who won in France, is also there and they are all at the same stage. So far they’ve all done everything right. They’ll have a bit more serious work and then we’ll know where we go after that.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content