Charlie Appleby enjoyed plenty of success at the Breeders’ Cup and his Poule d’Essai des Poulains champion was one of three winners for the Moulton Paddocks handler at Del Mar in 2021 when landing the Juvenile Turf.

The son of Dubawi again advertised his liking for foreign travel when bolting up by five lengths in the Woodbine Mile most recently and he is now set to spearhead Appleby’s Breeders’ Cup challenge when the two-day championships head to Keeneland in November.

“It’s shaping up,” said Appleby on his raiding party for the USA.

“The Breeders’ Cup is always something that is on our minds at the start of the season and we like to try to pinpoint an older horse or two-year-old for it. As I’ve always stated I’d rather turn up with one than six – one good one and have a good crack. And this year I feel like we’ve got some live contenders there.

“Modern Games in the Mile – he is a deserved favourite as we stand. He’s been there and done it as a juvenile and been over to Canada and done what he has done at Woodbine.”

He added on a possible run at Ascot: “If we take in Champions Day then that would be an extra race on the list for him, but perfectly doable. But being perfectly honest our main target is Breeders’ Cup Mile with him.

“We’ll sit and toy with the idea of sending Modern Games to the QEII. If it was good to soft the conversation would still be taking place, but there wouldn’t be any certainty to it. If it was soft he wouldn’t be turning up at all. It doesn’t take much to change it, but if you are lucky enough to get a settled week you might end up on some half-sensible ground.”