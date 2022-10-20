Adayar may be highly unlikely to board the plane to Keeneland, but Charlie Appleby still has plenty of aces at his disposal as he puts the finishing touches to his Breeders’ Cup plans.

Appleby holds an envious record at the end-of-season showpiece, winning six Breeders’ Cup races from just 11 runners and he has some proven travellers bidding to enhance that record this time around. Leading the charge is last year’s Juvenile Turf winner Modern Games, who has secured Classic honours this season and is reported to have bounced out of his British Champions Day assignment when second in the QEII. “Modern Games has come out of the race in great form – tough as teak he is,” said Appleby. “He put up one hell of a performance on ground that was right against him. William (Buick) said right from the get-go he was up against it, but he’s brave as a lion and will head to Keeneland.” The Godolphin handler landed the Breeders’ Cup Turf with Yibir 12 months ago and although he is siding against asking his Derby hero Adayar to line up in Lexington, in Rebel’s Romance and Nations Pride he has two horses who have already been and done it on the international stage this term. And he believes identifying the right characteristics in a horse is crucial when selecting who from his vast stable of talent should be tasked with overseas ventures.

